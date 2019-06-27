The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Trailer Features Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Noah Centineo & More!

The trailer for Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” is finally here and the cast and soundtrack (executive produced by Ariana Grande, btw) has got us way too excited!

Playing the iconic trio is “Twilight” alum Kristen Stewart, “Aladdin” star Naomi Scott, and British newcomer Ella Balinska.

The trailer begins with Kristen (who plays Sabina) speaking seductively to an unsuspecting criminal before Ella (who plays Jane) enters and the two kick into action with a series of backflips and punches!

Elizabeth Banks (who plays Bosley) then appears, looking to recruit a special new member for the bad ass team of lady spies: a brainy programmer named Elena (Naomi Scott).

The girls must get Elena up to speed in time to stop a few bad guys that want to use her powerful program to wreak havoc!

Netflix heartthrob Noah Centineo makes an appearance as a cute nerd that seems to have a little crush on Jane.

“Are you flirting with a handsome nerd?” Sabina asks the giggly pair in the trailer.

But we haven’t even gotten to the best part! The film also features original music from Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Ray!

The pop queens collaborated on a single that fans can hear a snippet of in the trailer, which was teased on their Instagram accounts earlier this week.

“WE ARE COMING,” Miley Cyrus captioned an Instagram video. She also tagged @charliesangels, @arianagrande, and @lanadelray.

On Thursday, Ari posted the trailer on Instagram and announced that she will be executive producing the soundtrack.

“Beyond grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for everyone to hear the music and see this phenomenal film,” Ariana captioned the video.

This is definitely a new level of girl power we needed in our lives!

“Charlie’s Angels” hits theaters November 15.