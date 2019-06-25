Summer Recipes! Make Connie and Ted’s Clam Stuffies & Fabulous Summer Cocktail Recipes!

Ready for summer? The team behind Los Angeles hotspot Connie and Ted’s is bringing you a couple summertime dishes that are sure to wow your guests. Check out Chef Michael Cimarusti’s grandmother’s recipe on clam stuffies to start!
Connie and Ted’s Stuffies
150 gram olive oil
450 gram linguica, small dice
250 gram yellow onion, small dice
250 gram red bell pepper, small dice
25 gram garlic, minced
175 gram fresh bread crumb
450 gram fresh shucked cherrystone clams, chopped,
shells reserved
2 gram sea salt
1 ea lemon zested
10 gram parsley, chopped
5 gram tabasco
5 gram worcestershire sauce
Directions:
Render the linguica in the olive oil over high heat until lightly browned
Remove the sausage, lower the heat, and sweat the peppers and onions until tender
Once cooked, add the garlic and sweat until cooked and aromatic
Add the linguica back to the pan and mix before removing from the heat
Transfer the mixture to a tray to cool down
Once cooled, mix with the remaining ingredients
Place ~80 grams of the mixture in each 1/2 reserved clam shell
Top with more fresh bread crumbs and a drizzle of olive oil to moisten them
Use a small pile rock salt or a ring of foil as a pedestal for each clam on a baking sheet
Bake in a 375* oven for about 20 minutes, or until heated through and golden brown on top
For the When Mork Met Fonzie Cocktail!
By: Hoang Nguyen/Beverage Director
1 1/2 oz Vodka
1/2 oz Aperol
1/2 oz Ginger Syrup
3/4 oz Lemon Juice
6-7 Mint Leaves
2 oz Cava Sparkling wine
Muddle Mint Leaves in Boston Shaker. Then add all ingredients, except Cava, and shake with ice. Strain into a Collins with crushed ice. Top with Cava and garnish with a Mint Sprig.
Fun Story: We made the drink to honor Robin Williams when he passed away. It was named for his 1st television appearance. It’s a fun and whimsical drink like the episode where a space alien lands in 1950’s Milwaukee and hangs out with a charismatic “greaser”.
For the Born in East L.A.
2 oz Reposado Tequila
¾ oz Lime Juice
¾ oz Simple Syrup
1 oz Tamarind Puree
8 dashes Mole Bitters
2 dashes Habanero Bitters
Chili Sugar Rim: 2 tsp Kosher Salt, 2 tsp Sugar, 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon, 2 tsp Guajillo Chili Powder.
Shake all ingredients, except Chili Powder, in a iced filled Boston. Strain into an iced filled Collins rimmed with the Chili Powder. Top with a splash of Soda Water. Garnish with a Lime Wedge.
