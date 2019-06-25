Shawn Mendes Accidentally Drops Camila Cabello In BTS ‘Senorita’ Video

Seems like Camila Cabello is falling pretty hard for Shawn Mendes – literally!

On Monday, the duo released the behind-the-scenes video of “Señorita” which shows the former YouTube star missing a very important dance step that left the Fifth Harmony alum on the floor!

During an intimate dance rehearsal, Camila went in for a sexy dip but Shawn didn’t grab her hand in time and she fell on the ground!

In total shock, Shawn helped the “Consequences” singer up and sweetly said, “You can’t just drop Camila Cabello! You can’t do that! I can’t do that again.”

Camila took to Instagram to post the funny moment and captioned the video, “Remember when you DROPPED ME?!”

Part one of the behind-the-scenes video also shows Shawn being adorably awkward while filming some of the sexier moments with the Latin queen and we can’t stop watching.

At one point he jokes that “everyone looks cooler” than him and that “having to dance” is his worst nightmare!

“The first scene is the dance scene, which is the think I’m most nervous about,” he reveals while in hair and makeup.

But, anyone who was watching knows that he was just being modest because those two totally killed the sultry dance number!

Despite a few minor slip ups, Shawn and Camila’s chemistry is everything and we can’t wait for a sequel, tbh.

