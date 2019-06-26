Minka Kelly Looks Unrecognizable After Dying Hair Blonde

Minka Kelly

Minka Kelly is sporting a new look that will make you do a double-take!

The “Friday Night Lights” alum, 39, took to Instagram Tuesday to share more photos of her new blonde locks!

The actress was wearing a black hoodie that really made the icy blonde color pop!

On Monday, Minka celebrated her birthday in an Instagram post that also debuted her new hair.

“Never did I expect to feel so loved and celebrated while so far away from home on my birthday,” she captioned a photo of herself holding balloons.

The “500 Days of Summer” actress is also known to rock the blonde as “Dawn” in the Netflix series “Titans.”

😝 🦅🕊

The superhero series follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging.

Minka is currently filming Season 2 of “Titans” that will be available on Netflix this fall.

