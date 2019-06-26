Minka Kelly Looks Unrecognizable After Dying Hair Blonde

Minka Kelly is sporting a new look that will make you do a double-take!

The “Friday Night Lights” alum, 39, took to Instagram Tuesday to share more photos of her new blonde locks!

The actress was wearing a black hoodie that really made the icy blonde color pop!

On Monday, Minka celebrated her birthday in an Instagram post that also debuted her new hair.

“Never did I expect to feel so loved and celebrated while so far away from home on my birthday,” she captioned a photo of herself holding balloons.

The “500 Days of Summer” actress is also known to rock the blonde as “Dawn” in the Netflix series “Titans.”

The superhero series follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging.

Minka is currently filming Season 2 of “Titans” that will be available on Netflix this fall.

From ‘Friday Night Lights’ To Film: Minka Kelly

