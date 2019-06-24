Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Get Engaged After Her Wild 21st Birthday – See The Massive Ring!

Jana is officially off the market!

The YouTube star had *quite* the 21st birthday that ended in an unexpected twist – with her boyfriend Jake Paul popping the question at the end of the night.

The proposal went down in typical over-the-top Team 10 style, with Jake asking the question at her bash at Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub in Vegas with a cake that read, “Will You Marry Me, Tana?” The cake featured a huge ring on the top, and Tana shared a snap of it on her Instagram Story writing, “#Jana4Ever.”

She also shared a snap of the massive ring that her YouTube beau gave her.

Following the proposal, Tana took to Twitter to say, “JAKE JUST PROPOSED.”

“I’m…… engaged……………” she added.

Tana, who’s a self-admitted stunt queen, reacted to one incredulous fan who said, “if this is a joke I’m going to be pissed.”

Tana shut it down writing that the news is totally real, “It’s not. I’m engaged. Holy f*ck.”

The proposal comes after Jake gifted Tana an amazing birthday present – a brand new Mercedes!

“Never give up on your dreams, kids. THANK U BABY,” she wrote next to a snap  of the car with a huge red bow on it.

never give up on your dreams, kids. THANK U BABY

Previous to dating Jake, Tana was in a relationship with Brad Sousa. And Jake was previously dating Erika Costell.

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Stephanie Swaim

