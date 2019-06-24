Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Party It Up Alongside Katy Perry And Mila Kunis At Karlie Kloss’ Marriage Celebration

Sometimes you’ve just gotta set politics aside and celebrate a good wedding!

Ivanka Trump and her hubby Jared Kushner headed to Wyoming over the weekend to celebrate Jared’s brother Joshua Kushner and his new bride Karlie Kloss at their star-studded marriage celebration! The two politicos, who both work for Ivanka’s dad President Trump, were surrounded by Karlie’s more liberal leaning pals, who’ve all openly spoken out against the President.

The duo were joined at the celebrations by outspoken liberal Katy Perry and her new fiance Orlando Bloom as well as Mila Kunis, Derek Blasberg, Scooter Braun and his wife Yael and more. And while it seems like nothing went down at the big night, Katy has spoken out about her dislike of Ivanka’s dad in the past.

In an interview last year with Paper Magazine, Katy revealed that she has a dartboard with a photo of Donald Trump on it.

“I have this rule that I just say ’45’,” she said of not wanting to speak Trump’s name. “Everything is an energy. Words. Deep energy.”

The “Roar” singer also took him to task over his reaction to the 2018 California wildfires where he wrote, “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all beacause of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

She reacted by quote-tweeting him and saying, “This is an absolutely heartless response. There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters.”

Despite their political differences, it looks like Ivanka and Jared had no problem celebrating the happy couple! Ivanka shared a snap with her man and some heart emojis on her Instagram story.

The star-studded celebration of Karlie and Joshua’s marriage comes eight months after they officially tied the knot in a top-secret wedding in upstate New York. Karlie went more traditional at that celebration, donning a lace wedding dress. Jared and Ivanka also joined the couple at that more intimate ceremony.

Hey, sometime weddings really do bring everyone together!

— Stephanie Swaim