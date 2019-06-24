Halsey Reveals She’s Entered A Mental Health Facility Twice Since Finding Fame

In an up close and personal interview with Rolling Stone, Halsey opened up about her struggles with mental health.

The “Without Me” singer revealed that she has been committed twice to a mental health facility since finding fame as a musician.

The 24-year-old said that “no one’s known” about the extent of her battle with mental health issues, but she now feels ready to discuss it publicly.

“I’m not ashamed of talking about it now. It’s been my choice,” Halsey told the magazine. “I’ve said to [my manager], ‘Hey, I’m not going to do anything bad right now, but I’m getting to the point where I’m scared that I might, so I need to go figure this out.'”

The “Nightmare” hitmaker has admitted that she has struggled with bipolar disorder since she was 17.

“I know I’m going to get f**king depressed and be boring again soon,” she explained about her mental disorder. “And I hate that that’s a way of thinking. Every time I wake up and realize I’m back in a depressive episode, I’m bummed. I’m like, ‘F**k. F**k. This is where we are going now?'”

Halsey also revealed that she was sexually abused by a family friend when she was a child, forced to have sex with a former boyfriend as a teen, and was sexually assaulted a few years ago after finding fame.

“There is no amount of success or notoriety that makes you safe when you’re a woman,” she said.

To manage her increasing popularity and her mental illness, the singer has stopped drinking hard alcohol, doing drugs, and smoking marijuana.

“I have multiple houses, I pay taxes, I run a business,” she said. “I just can’t be out getting f**ked up all the time.”