Find Out What Queen Elizabeth Gave Kate Middleton That She’s Had For 67 Years!

Her Majesty the Queen is passing down a very special gift to her granddaughter-in-law!

Kate Middleton, 37, has been chosen as the new patron of the Royal Photographic Society — a role Queen Elizabeth has held since 1952!

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were also royal patrons of the Royal Photographic Society in 1853, the year it was founded!

Kate has always enjoyed the artform and has called herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” which she has grown into since her years at the University of St. Andrews (where she met Prince William).

“I chose it as the subject of my undergraduate thesis and photographs of children in particular,” she wrote in a forward for the National Portrait Gallery in 2018.

Kate gets most of her photography practice taking sweet shots of her children – Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

The Kensington Palace Twitter account made the announcement just before she joined a photography workshop run by the Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children.

The Royal Photographic Society is one of the world's oldest photographic societies, founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography. The Duchess of Cambridge was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Photographic Society in 2017. pic.twitter.com/t7TAtgktLA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 25, 2019

“The Duchess has a longstanding interest in photography, and this patronage will future highlight the beneficial impact that art and creativity can have on emotional wellbeing, particularly for children and young people,” the official announcement said.

COO of the Royal Photographic Society Mike Taylor said it is a “huge honor to have the Duchess as our patron.”

“We know that photography and creative pursuits have such a positive impact for people of all ages,” he said. “We are excited to be working with one of the Duchess’ charities in support of their work.”

