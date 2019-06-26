Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Dead At 51 After Battle With Cancer

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife Beth Chapman has passed away at the age of 51 after a long battle with cancer.

The reality star confirmed the news of his wife’s passing on Twitter on Wednesday, with an emotional post.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” he wrote.

The tragic news comes on the heels of Beth being placed in a medically-induced coma at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii over the weekend.

On Saturday Dog plead with fans to pray for his wife saying, “Please say our prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”

And on Monday he gave an update from the hospital, sharing a snap of his wife’s hand writing, “You all know she is about HER NAILS!!”

Beth announced that she was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in September 2017 and was briefly in remission after a successful surgery. Sadly, she was later diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer and was hospitalized in April 2019 because she had accumulated fluid in her lungs which doctors had to perform an emergency procedure to save her.

Dog and his late wife are best known for their bounty hunting and bail bonds business which was shown on the hit show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

They also starred in “Dog and Beth: On The Hunt” until 2015.

R.I.P Beth Chapman.

— by Stephanie Swaim