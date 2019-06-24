Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Soak Up The Sun On Tropical Honeymoon In Hawaii

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are enjoying their first weeks of wedded bliss!

US Weekly reports the newlyweds are currently soaking up the sunshine on their tropical honeymoon in Hawaii two weeks after tying the knot. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star was spotted lounging by the pool with his bride on Sunday. He was also seen “swimming in the pool with goggles and eating French fries,” according to a source.

In addition to the wedding, the lovebirds were also seemingly celebrating Chris’ birthday during the getaway. The “Jurassic World” actor turned 40 on June 21, and his new wife honored the occasion with an adorably sweet tribute on Instagram featuring never-before-seen pics of the pair.

WATCH: Katherine Schwarzeneggar Got Her ‘Something Borrowed’ From Mom Maria Shriver

“Happy birthday to my darling angel face!” Katherine wrote. “So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!”

The couple got married in Montecito, Calif., on June 8 with family and friends in attendance, including Katherine’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and Chris’ 6-year-old son, Jack.

WATCH: Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Wedding Reception Gown Is Simply Stunning

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” they both gushed at the time in matching Instagram posts. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional.”

They added, “We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us.”

— Gabi Duncan