Camila Cabello Gushes Over Shawn Mendes In Sweet Note: ‘You’ve Been In My Life For 5 Years…’

Camila Cabello was looking for some real friends, and she found one in Shawn Mendes.

Shortly after releasing their new song “Señorita” on Friday, the “Consequences” singer, 22, took to Instagram to gush about her music partner and it’s the cutest thing seriously ever.

“You’ve been in my life for 5 years now and it’s a hell of a ride growing up together,” she captioned a series of photos with the “Lost In Japan” heartthrob. “Thank you for always being there and having my back.”

Along with the new bop, the duo also released a sexy music video starring as two star-crossed lovers that was almost too hot to handle!

READ: Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Drop Spicy New ‘Senorita’ Music Video And Fans Are Shipping Them!

“Everybody on here that loves you would only love you more if they really knew you,” Camila wrote.

The Fifth Harmony alum’s sweet message came just hours before Shawn posted an emotional Instagram about his journey and encouraged his followers to always follow their heart.

“I’m thinking about being in 9th grade right now. The day after I posted one of my first covers on YouTube back in 2014,” he reminisced in the caption. “At school walking down the hall straight into a group of older guys yelling out ‘sing for me Shawn sing for me’ in a way that made me feel absolutely horrible…made me feel like a joke, like what I was doing was stupid and wrong.”

“Every single person deserves to do what makes them feel alive,” he continued. “I’m writing this not only to the 15-year-old who’s scared to follow their heart because of what people might say but also to the 50-year-old who may be doing the exact same thing…you deserve to follow your heart.”

READ: Shawn Mendes Shades Rolling Stone On Twitter For Not Telling His Full Story

Shawn also took to his Instagram Story to share that “Señorita” earned the biggest single-day debut for a male-female duet in Spotify history!

We wouldn’t mind if these two made this a regular thing, tbh.

Camila Cabello Is A Treasure & A True Queen!

