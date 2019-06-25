Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Tease Something Coming ‘Soon’ & ‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Are Shook

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston in Season 5 of AMC’s ‘Breaking Bad’

Are we going to see Walter White and Jesse Pinkman together again?

“Breaking Bad” alums Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul dropped a couple of cryptic messages on social media on Tuesday and fans of the series are shook!

Bryan and Aaron both posted the same pic of a pair of donkeys, captioned with one single word: “Soon.”

Soon

Soon

But what does it mean?!?!

Back in February, the Hollywood Reporter dropped the news that Aaron would be reprising his Emmy-winning “Breaking Bad” role for a sequel film for Netflix that will then run on AMC.

Series creator Vince Gilligan will return to pen the script and executive produce the project.

READ: Aaron Paul Says ‘Breaking Bad’ Superfan Rihanna Once Jumped Out Of A Car To Get A Photo With Him

But as for Bryan’s part?

(Spoiler warning!)

Walter White of course died in the series finale, so could he appear in a flashback perhaps?

Bryan called into “The Dan Patrick Show” when news of the film broke in 2018 and said he hadn’t seen a script, but if Vince asked him to take part, he would “absolutely” do it.

Or, Season 5 of the spinoff prequel “Better Call Saul” is coming in 2020. Could the pair be making a cameo on “Saul”?

What do you make of Bryan and Aaron’s message?

