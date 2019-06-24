Bradley Cooper Is Putting His Move To NYC On Hold Amid Split: Why He Wanted To Move & Why He Chose Not To

Bradley Cooper is pumping the breaks on his move to New York City amid his split with ex Irina Shayk.

According to Radar Online, the actor, 44, is staying Los Angeles to co-parent his 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

“Bradley had originally planned to sneak off to New York for a few months to write,” a source revealed to the outlet. “He finds the creative vibe there a lot more inspiring than in Los Angeles.”

However, his amicable split with his supermodel former flame has put those plans on hold. The former couple ended their four-year relationship earlier this month, amid speculation that the director had an undeniable romantic connection with his “A Star Is Born” co-star Lady Gaga.

Gaga has denied (and eye-rolled) the relationship rumors. In February, the singer told Jimmy Kimmel that the spark between her and Bradley was just what they “wanted you to see.”

Despite rumors, Bradley and Irina have allegedly been getting along “very well” since their breakup and the “Hangover” star is only focused on his daughter.

“Bradley realized he needs to be in LA close to Irina as they iron out the child custody agreement,” the source told Radar. “He wants joint, and he knows running away to the east coast won’t look good to a judge.”

The source revealed that their split was mainly fueled by Bradley’s consistent absence, leaving Irina feeling like she was “a single mom,” and Bradley feeling frustrated that she “didn’t understand his career.”

