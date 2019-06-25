Bella Thorne Cries After Her Ex Tana Mongeau Gets Engaged To Jake Paul

Bella Thorne is feeling some type of way.

The actress shared a close up snap of herself crying on her Instagram account @thatweirdbitchbella on Monday in reaction to her ex-boyfriend Jake Paul’s engagement to Tana Mongeau over the weekend. Jake and Tana got engaged following Tana’s 21st birthday party in Las Vegas over the weekend.

“When ur ex gets engaged,” she wrote next to a bunch of crying emojis.

Tana reacted in the comments writing, “omg.”

The former Disney star also shared a photo on her main Instagram account where she holds Tana in a close embrace as they’re shown about to kiss.

“Through thick and thin,” she wrote. “I love you tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl.”

Tana commented back saying, “I love you forever and ever.”

The posts come after Tana announced that Jake Paul popped the question at Drai’s in Las Vegas during her 21st birthday celebration Sunday night.

Jake also confirmed the news Tweeting, “I proposed.”

His brother Logan Paul reacted quote-tweeting Tana and writing, “im your brother in law.”

“It’s official blow the whistle,” Tana responded.

Before she was with Jake Paul, Tana spoke with Access about her relationship with Bella.

“Looking at our relationship, like I always think about looking at our relationship from the public eye like stepping out,” she said. “People must be so confused and it must be so weird.”

“But at the end of the day, I love her so much,” she continued. “I never thought meeting her that like now, months and months later I would be so in love with her still, like I thought it was just gonna be a photo or something randomly.”

“She ended up really changing my life, and being someone that day-to-day I want to talk to and spend all of my time with,” she added. “It is a real as it looks. I feel like people constantly go to put a label on it or define it or what they think it is.”

“But, at the end of the day I love her,” she went on. “And if people don’t want to believe me, I don’t f*cking care. I love her no matter what. ”

