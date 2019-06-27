Baby Archie Is Taking His First Royal Tour This Fall To South Africa With His Parents Meghan Markle & Prince Harry!

Baby Archie is getting wild on his first official royal tour– with a trip to South Africa with this parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their first official tour as a family on their Sussex Royal Instagram account on Thursday morning with a special message revealing their excitement for the tour of South Africa.

“TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn,” the couple shared. “The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 on route to the other countries.”

“The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond.”

And most importantly, they added a special note, letting royal-watchers know that baby Archie will be joining them on the special outing!

“This will be their first official tour as a family!”

WATCH MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Go To South Africa!

Depending on when they go this fall, Archie will be about 4-6 months old!

Harry and Meghan’s announcement also comes after the British High Commission Nigel Casey confirmed the news in a press conference in Pretoria on Wednesday.

“They are going to be coming to visit us in South Africa this Autumn,” he shared. “That’s great news for us and I predict it’s also good news for the South African economy. I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy to rival SONA, which could restore economic growth all on it’s own.”

The palace also released a statement revealing that Prince Harry will continue on to visit Angola and Malawi and Botswana. It’s unclear whether Meghan and Archie will join him in any official capacity for that portion of the trip, but Botswana is certainly a special place for Meghan and Harry. Not only did the couple travel to the Okavango Delta during the early part of their relationship, the pair are still heavily involved in charity work in the region.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to South Africa this Autumn at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. In addition, The Duke of Sussex will visit Angola and Malawi at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. His Royal Highness will also undertake a working visit to Botswana while in the region.Further details will be advised in due course,” the palace shared.

The couple have stayed out of the spotlight for the most part since Archie’s arrival, with Archie only making one single appearance during his official press call just days after his birth.

Who else can’t wait to see Archie!?

