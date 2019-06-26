Ashton Kutcher Catches Up With His Former Stepdaughter Rumer Willis At Dinner

Ashton Kutcher is keeping up his relationship with his former stepdaughter Rumer Willis!

The 41-year old was all smiles while out with his ex-wife’s eldest daughter on Tuesday night at the Black Market Liquor Bar on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Ashton was married to Rumer’s mom Demi Moore for eight years before separating in 2011. They finalized their divorce in 2013. However, Rumer, 31, and Ashton have always maintained a close friendship.

WATCH: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Sign Over Their House To His Ex-Stepdaughter Rumer Willis

And just last year, Ashton gave Rumer full ownership of a shared house. They reportedly co-owned the Hollywood Hills home after investing in the property in 2009 together. According to The Blast, Ashton and Rumer had signed a co-ownership agreement, which Rumer terminated in August of 2018. It’s not clear if Rumer paid Ashton and his current wife, Mila Kunis for her portion of the house.

Rumer recently posted on social media that she’s working on self-care and “putting my energy towards something that brings me joy.”

“Self Care has been on my mind a lot lately,” Rumer wrote. “Taking the time to give the energy that I mostly spend on giving others back to myself. It is so important to find ways each day to nurture yourself emotionally, physically, spiritually and intellectually.”

“For me it’s been eating well, taking lots of baths 🛁 allowing myself to release judgement [sic] when i need to rest and reading. Finding things to prize and acknowledge myself for doing or working through no matter how small. I encourage you all to do the same in whatever form that takes for you.”