‘Alf’ Star Max Wright Dies At 75 Following Cancer Battle (Report)

Hollywood has lost an ’80s favorite. “Alf” star Max Wright reportedly died on Wednesday at the age of 75.

According to TMZ, the actor passed away at his Hermosa Beach, Calif., home following a battle with cancer.

In addition to his role as patriarch Willie on “Alf,” Wright’s numerous TV spots included “Cheers,” “Buffalo Bill” and more. He also scored roles in films such as “All That Jazz” and “Reds.”

Wright’s wife, Linda Ybarrondo, died of breast cancer in 2017. The pair was had been married for more than 50 years and shared two children.

Story developing…

